ASEAN leaders declare to advance regional payment connectivity, local currency use

Jakarta, May 11 To facilitate regional economic integration, leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) made a declaration on advancing regional payment connectivity and promoting local currency transaction during the two-day summit of the bloc.

This year's 42nd ASEAN Summit under Indonesia's chairmanship is themed "ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth", held from Tuesday to Thursday in the Indonesian town of Labuan Bajo, reports Xinhua news agency.

The declaration said leaders recognized the potential benefits of local currency usage in strengthening financial resilience, deepening regional financial integration by improving intra-ASEAN trade and investment, and bolstering regional value chains.

Leaders declared to commit to advancing regional payment connectivity by utilising emerging opportunities brought by innovation to facilitate seamless and secure cross-border payment, taking country circumstances into consideration.

They also agreed to encourage the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions in the region and support the establishment of a Task Force to explore the development of an ASEAN Local Currency Transaction Framework.

Ahead of the summit, the Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo) had expected that Indonesia could drive regional de-dollarisation through its 2023 ASEAN chairmanship.

Ajib Hamdani, head of Apindo's Economic Policy Analyst Committee, said in an official statement that de-dollarisation has become a global phenomenon and, to some extent, an economic orientation.

