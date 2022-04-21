Assam, Arunachal Pradesh to form panels to resolve boundary disputes

After Meghalaya, Assam and its neighbouring state Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday decided to form District Level Committees for resolving the boundary disputes between the two states in a time-bound manner. The decision was taken during the second Chief Minister level meeting between both states held at State Guest House, Koinadhora in Guwahati on Wednesday in presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is now focusing on settling the border dispute issue with its neighboring state Arunachal Pradesh. "We have decided to form district-level committees in both the states to resolve the issue in a time-bound manner. The district committees will undertake joint surveys in the disputed areas to find tangible solutions to the long-pending issue based on historical perspective, ethnicity, contiguity, people's will and administrative convenience of both the states. We have also finalized the terms of reference of the committees," Sarma said. Assam Border Area Development Minister Atul Bora, Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other senior officials from both states were present in the meeting. In August last year, the Assam Chief Minister told the state assembly that, both states have about 1,200 disputed spots along their 804 km boundary.

Last month, Assam and Meghalaya governments signed an agreement to resolve their 50-year-old pending border dispute.

The governments of Assam and Meghalaya had come up with a draft resolution to resolve their border disputes in six of the 12 "areas of difference" along the boundary.

