Assembly Elections 2022: BJP new incarnation of British says Lalu Prasad Yadav

Launching a direct attack on BJP Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad compared BJP to British colonialists who engineered communal tensions for consolidation of power. Not only this he also took a dig at his rival, he referred to remarks made by the BJP MP from Sasaram which has left Kumar's JD(U) fuming, Prasad said "It is true that for the sake of power, Nitish has no qualms about aligning with anybody. But Chhedi Paswan should not have gone to the extent of saying that he can join hands with even Dawood Ibrahim."

Lalu Prasad Yadav is the president of the political party Rashtriya Janata Dal, a former Chief Minister of Bihar, a former Union Minister of Railways, and a former Member of Parliament of the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for the 2022 Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

