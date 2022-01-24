Assembly Elections 2022: "BJP only uses Hindutva for power" says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday taking a dig at BJP said "We took BJP from bottom to top in Maharashtra. After Babri, there was a Shiv Sena wave in Northern India, if we had fought polls at that time, there would have been our(Shiv Sena) PM in the country but we left it for them. BJP only uses Hindutva for power."

On Saturday, the Shiv Sena leader also commented on Utpal Parrikar's resignation and said "Now the fight in Panaji will be between dishonesty and character as Utpal Parrikar (son of late former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar) has announced that he will contest as an independent candidate from Panaji constituency."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.