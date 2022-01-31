Assembly Elections 2022: EC to hold a review meeting on the ban on physical rallies

The Election Commission of India will hold a review meeting on the ban on physical rallies, roadshows today. CEC Sushil Chandra will meet Union Health Secretary and Chief Secretaries today ahead of five states assembly elections.

Earlier EC banned all the physical rallies and roadways due to covid surges. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra also assured that the elections will be held in full safety and following covid guidelines, on Tuesday he said "We have emphasized increasing the pace of vaccination in all five poll-bound states and all arrangements will be made to ensure that this election is absolutely safe."

“We are making all our booths in a Covid compliant manner, we are giving everyone masks and sanitizers, social distancing norms will be followed and it will be an absolutely safe election,” Chandra added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.