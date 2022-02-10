Assembly Elections 2022: Mayawati lists her party's work ahead of assembly elections

Talking about her party, BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday said "BSP is the only party that does not work with the money of capitalists. Unlike other political parties which formulate economic policies, not to help citizens, but to favor industrialists."

Earlier, BSP leader Mayawati slammed BJP saying the party was trying to capitalize on the work done by the BSP government in the past. In her recent tweet she said, "Under the BSP government in UP, about two-and-a-half lakh, poor families were provided with basic amenities and preparations were going on for about 15-20 lakh houses, but due to the change of government, this work remained incomplete, which BJP was trying to capitalize on. What did they do on their own?"

"Fear, corruption, discrimination, and insecurity of life and property, poor law and order in UP, unemployment, and migration of lakhs are the biggest problems of this state," she added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for the 2022 Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.