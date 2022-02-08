Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi to address voters in Punjab and Uttarakhand virtually ahead of assembly polls

Ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly elections PM Modi today is going to address voters of Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital in Uttarakhand. He will also address the voters of Ferozepur and Ludhiana in Punjab through video conferencing.

Yesterday, PM Narendra Modi addressed the virtual rally in Uttarakhand. During his speech, he assured the people of Uttarakhand that the development of the state is the topmost priority of the BJP. He also said that "Upcoming polls a fight between those who created Uttarakhand and those who conspired to block its creation."

Taking a dig at opposition the PM said, "Congress blocking development in Uttarakhand as it was created despite its opposition."

"BJP will again form government in Uttarakhand under the leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami" he ensured.

Talking about the development in the state under the rule of BJP he said "Today, new hospitals and medical colleges are being established in Uttarakhand. The State govt and the Centre is working together for the development of the state. The 21-year-old Uttarakhand is moving ahead with new dreams."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.