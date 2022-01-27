Assembly Elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi to attend Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting on Friday

Ahead of assembly elections in five states, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Manish Tewari are also going to attend the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting tomorrow.

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with the party candidates reached Golden Temple to pay obeisance ahead of the Punjab assembly polls. Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu were also present in the visit.

After this Gandhi will address the “Navi Soch, Nava Punjab” virtual rally.

Earlier today, we told you that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Punjab today ahead of assembly elections. He will visit religious places along with 117 candidates in an apparent show of strength for assembly polls in Punjab. He will also pay obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.