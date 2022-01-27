Assembly Elections 2022: Shiv Sena leader slams BJP on the row over naming a sports complex after Tipu Sultan

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut on the row over naming a sports complex after Tipu Sultan slammed BJP and said “BJP thinks that only they have history’s knowledge. Everyone’s sitting down to write a new history, these historians are here to change history. We know about Tipu Sultan, don’t need to learn from BJP. If they say it has been named after Tipu and that they’ll do this & that then they should let it be, saying all this doesn’t suit them. State Govt is capable of making decisions. Don’t write a new history. You can continue trying to change history in Delhi but you won’t succeed."

Earlier, taking a dig at BJP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said, "Shiv Sena was the first party in the country to contest elections on the issue of Hindutva…BJP new leaders (Nav Hindutvavadi), are not aware of history, someone has torn the pages of their history. But from time to time we’ll give them information."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.