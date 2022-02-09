Assembly Elections 2022: "We saw game of 'two boys' earlier too" Modi makes sensational remarks on Akhilesh Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview with ANI begins. PM Modi is going to discuss some important aspects on five states assembly election.

In the interview PM said, "BJP is always involved in serving people. When in power, we work with mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. I can see a wave for BJP in all states. We'll win with an overwhelming majority & people in 5 states will give us an opportunity to serve them."

Lauding his attack on Akhilesh Yadav the PM said, "We saw game of 'two boys' earlier too. They had such arrogance that they used the words 'Gujarat ke do gadhe'. UP taught them a lesson. Another time there were 'two boys' & a 'bua ji' with them. Still, it didn't work out for them..."

Talking about his party work Modi said "Wherever BJP has been given the opportunity to work with stability, there you will find an atmosphere of pro-incumbency and not anti-incumbency. BJP always emerges into elections with pro-incumbency."