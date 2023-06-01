"Attempt to turn Tamil Nadu into 'desert': Palaniswami slams Karnataka's Mekedatu project

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 1 : AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on Thursday warned Karnataka of protests if the State went ahead with the construction of the 'Mekedatu Dam project' and called it an attempt to transform Tamil Nadu into a desert.

Palaniswami also alleged the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu for not responding and simply "amusing" over the issue. Palaniswami's reaction came in response to news reports of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's assertion to complete the project.

"AIADMK will protest in all ways against this as this would change Tamil Nadu into a desert land. AIADMK has always strongly opposed such issues whether it is Cauvery water dispute or the Mekedatu issue, whereas DMK is just sitting and simply amusing," said Palaniswami.

Earlier, reiterating Tamil Nadu's stand on Karnataka's Mekedatu Dam project, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Wednesday said the State will oppose the project in all possible ways.

"News reports state that Karnataka's Minister for Water Resources, DK Shivakumar, is all set to complete the Mekdatu Dam project. It is surprising to hear that within a few days of assuming power, Shivakumar makes a move to ruffle neighbouring states. I think he was not informed well regarding the Mekdatu project. There was no mention of the Mekdatu dam issue in the judgments of the Supreme Court and Cauvery Centre Board. Mekdatu and other unauthorised constructions would affect Tamil Nadu. So it is not welcomed by anyone," he said.

He further said that he would soon meet Shivakumar in person and hold discussions on the issue in detail.

"Tamil Nadu would oppose the Karnataka Mekdatu Dam project in all possible ways. I think his officials may not have properly briefed Shivakumar on the Mekdatu project. I hope I will get a chance to meet him in person very soon so that we can discuss this issue in detail. I hope the honourable minister, Shivakumar, will stay patient untill then," Duraimurugan added.

The Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum drinking water project, to be constructed across the Cauvery river basin, has been at the centre of controversy between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

