Biden announces aid to Palestine, says any diversion by Hamas will not be tolerated

Washington, Oct 20 US President Joe Biden announced a massive humanitarian aid to war-torn Paslestine during his seven hour first ever visit by an American President to Tel Aviv, hailed as a humanitarian breakthrough but hurdles remain in reaching the aid to Palestinians in dire need.

He will address the Congress on Thursday announcing the quantum of aid and seeking the House approval.

Biden told reporters on Air-Force One on Wednesday while on his return from Tel Aviv that up to 20 trucks of aid from Egypt would be allowed into the besieged enclave in Gaza, once potholes along the road and damage from Israeli airstrikes were repaired.

Humanitarian officials however warned that a host of issues have yet to be resolved before the lives of the besieged inhabitants of Gaza are improved, media reports said.

President Biden said Egypt would allow up to 20 trucks with aid through the Rafah border crossing into Gaza.

Meanwhile, US and Israeli officials said the Gaza hospital strike appeared to come from a failed rocket launch by a terrorist group in Gaza.

More than 100 aid trucks were lined up Thursday in the Egyptian city of al-Arish, waiting for a greenlight to cross into Gaza.

But on the other side of the border, Palestinians said they struggled to understand why the initial deliveries would be so small -- or how they would actually reach people.

Speaking aboard Airforce One as he departed Israel, Biden told reporters that US was cautious about any diversion of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in need at Gaza by the Hamas militants.

"If Hamas diverts or steals the assistance, they will have demonstrated once again that they have no concern for the welfare of the Palestinian people," Biden said.

"As a practical matter, it will stop the international community from being able to provide this aid."

