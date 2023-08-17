Bihar BJP MLA's 'objectionable' photos go viral on social media

Patna, Aug 17 Female BJP MLA from Narkatiaganj in Bihar's Champaran district, Rashmi Verma, was 'shocked' after her 'objectionable' photographs went viral on social media on Wednesday.

In the purported photographs, she was seen with her old associate Sanjay Sarangipur. Verma claimed that the images were photoshopped to defame her. She also said that she would file a complaint with the cyber police station in this regard.

Verma said that Sarangipur was her associate, but they had fallen apart after a dispute over a land registry for the last two years.

“Cyber crime cases are increasing so much in the world. Anyone can edit photographs of anyone from any place. I am currently in Patna and I'm going to lodge a complaint against unknown persons with the cyber police station,” Verma told mediapersons.

“I have talked to the person who is seen in the photographs. He is also going to lodge an FIR in this matter. He was working for me till two years back. Now, we have a dispute over some issues. I want to point out that no one could defame us by uploading pictures,” she said.

Sarangipur also claimed in Motihari that the photographs were edited.

"I was having a good relationship with Rashmi Verma a couple of years ago, and was frequently visiting her house. I wanted to buy a piece of land from Rashmi Verma and its rate was Rs 12 lakh. I had given Rs 10 lakh in cash to her and she also gave the copy of an agreement on her official letterhead. However, when it came to do the registry of the land, she refused,” Sarangipur said.

“I am a resident of Motihari and also a JD-U leader. I recently underwent a kidney transplant and I am currently on bed rest,” Sarangipur said.

