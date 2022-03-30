Birbhum violence: BJP fact-finding committee submits report to JP Nadda

Amid much outrage over the Birbhum violence in which eight people were charred to death, the five-member fact-finding committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has submitted its report to party chief JP Nadda on Wednesday.

Nadda had formed a five-member fact-finding committee comprising West Bengal state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brajlal, Lok Sabha MP and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satya Pal Singh, Rajya Sabha MP and former IPS KC Ramamurty and BJP spokesperson and former IPS Bharati Ghosh.

Before submitting the report, Majumdar told ANI, "The fact-finding committee went to the village in Birbhum where the incident took place. We had to face problems to reach the village due to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). The committee had four former IPS officers and they made a comprehensive report. We will hand over the report to party president JP Nadda today. We will also hand over a copy of this confidential report to Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

As many as eight people were killed in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe of the Birbhum violence case following the Calcutta High Court order.

Meanwhile, CBI named 21 accused under Section 147, 148, 149 and other Sections in FIR on suspected offence of armed rioting.

Last week, Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya had informed that 11 arrests were made in the case.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went to Bagtui village on Thursday to meet the kin of those killed in the violence.

On Friday, the Calcutta High Court had directed the SIT formed by the West Bengal government to hand over case papers and accused persons arrested by it to the central probe agency.

The Court had also directed the state government to install CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance. Following this direction, CCTV cameras were installed in the violence-affected area of Rampurhat.

Also, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over the arson incident. The move came after a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action against the perpetrators involved in the crime.

( With inputs from ANI )

