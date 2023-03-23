BJP accuses AAP government in Punjab of misleading people

New Delhi [India], March 23 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday hit out at the AAP-led Punjab government accusing it of indulging in "cheap publicity" by "misleading" the people of the state through advertisements about its healthcare policies and facilities.

"AAP government in Punjab has been issuing misleading advertisements taking credit even for the Central government schemes. Bhagwant Mann government has been looking for cheap publicity by misleading the people of Punjab through advertisements," Chugh said.

He also claimed that the Punjab Health department took credit for the new medical colleges being established in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur which were approved by the Centre through recently issued advertisements.

"Modi government had approved the two medical colleges in 2019 for which a budget of Rs 650 crores was earmarked. The Centre has already released Rs 100 crores for the two colleges,' he added.

He also said that the health services provided by the AAP government in Punjab have collapsed "dismally".

Claiming that a recent study by the central team had found that Iodine testing facilities were not adequate and Salt kits were not available in the healthcare centres.

"After visiting the state, the team had found that Iodine testing facilities were not adequate and Salt kits were not available. The report said the state needs to ensure availability. Punjab also needs to ensure the availability of essential medicines for leprosy treatment," Chugh said.

According to the BJP leader, the report said that a separate unit in public health facilities for TB patients needed to be set up to avoid spread, the urgent need to strengthen the Bio-medical Equipment Maintenance Program, ensure proper functionality of few critical pieces of equipment like x-ray, radiant warmer, fully automatic analyzer, refrigerator for blood storage, etc.

"Also, the state needs to expedite the implementation of the Public Health Management Cadre. There is a need for strengthening of regular monitoring and supportive supervision activities by state and district health officials in the field," he added.

"The AAP government must stop cheating the people of Punjab and dedicate itself sincerely for improving the health infrastructure in the state," Chugh said.

