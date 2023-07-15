BJP Chief Nadda invites HAM President Jitan Ram Manjhi to NDA meet

New Delhi [India], July 15 : Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda on Saturday wrote to Hindustani Awam Morcha President Jitan Ram Manjhi inviting him to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting that is scheduled to be held on July 18.

This comes weeks after former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi and made his announcement to return to the NDA.

In June, Manjhi withdrew his support from the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government.

The meeting in the national capital will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is being organised to mark the completion of 9 years of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier today, BJP national president JP Nadda wrote to Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, inviting him to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting scheduled on July 18.

The LJP (Ram Vilas), significantly, is in alliance with the BJP at the Centre.

It even holds a seat in the Lok Sabha, the Lower House of Parliament.

Reacting to the BJP's invite to the NDA meeting, the LJP (Ram Vilas) chief said a final decision on attending the NDA meeting or formally joining the ruling alliance at the Centre ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections will be taken after holding consultations with all party leaders and workers.

“We will take a final decision (on joining the NDA) after consulting all the party leaders and workers. We have supported BJP on various issues from time to time, but the final decision on whether to go to the NDA meeting or join the alliance (ahead of the Lok Sabha polls) will be taken after holding discussions with all party leaders,” Chirag Paswan toldon Saturday.

To mark the completion of 9 years of the NDA rule under the leadership of PM Modi, the BJP launched a month-long Jan Sampark Abhiyan (mega outreach campaign) on June 1.

Over the course of its mega campaign, which culminated on June 30, the BJP organised a raft of events featuring a raft of top leaders and Union ministers.

The purpose of these meetings was to highlight the key takeaways of the NDA government under PM Modi and the many welfarist and developmental schemes that are being implemented across the country.

After a split in 2021, the LJP (Ram Vilas) was allocated a new symbol by the Election Commission (EC).

The rival LJP faction, under the leadership of Pashupati Kumar Paras, a sitting Union minister, came to be known as Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party.

