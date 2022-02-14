BJP fields Bhuban Gam for Majuli bypoll in Assam

New Delhi, Feb 14 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Bhuban Gam as its candidate for the upcoming Majuli bypolls in Assam.

The polling will be held on March 7 and counting on March 10.

In a statement, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said, "The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP has finalised one name for the bypolls of Assam Assembly."

The bypoll was necessitated after Union Minister and former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal resigned after being elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha last year.

The last day of filing of nomination is February 17 and scrutiny of nominations will be held on February 18.

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures is February 21. On February 5, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the by-election in Majuli (ST) Assembly Constituency of Assam.

Majuli is a river island and was declared a district when Sonowal was the Chief Minister of Assam.

