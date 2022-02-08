BJP has given stable govt to Goa for last 10 yrs, before that game of Kho-Kho was going on: Gadkari

Attacking the previous government in Goa, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that since the last 10 years there has been a stable government in Goa, adding that before the BJP came to power, there was a game of Kho-Kho going on in the state.

"For the last 10 years, there been a BJP government in Goa and this is a stable government, that's why development took place here. Before that, there was a game of Kho-Kho going on here and no one knew when someone would be called," said Gadkari while addressing a public rally in Goa's Pedne today.

