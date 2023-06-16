"BJP is worried over Opposition unity, may go for early Lok Sabha polls": CM Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 16 : Ahead of the Opposition meeting that is scheduled to be held on June 23, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday claimed that the Lok Sabha elections may be held earlier than scheduled.

Nitish Kumar mentioned that his earlier statement was made in a lighthearted manner but acknowledged that the possibility of early elections cannot be ruled out. He speculated that the current government might perceive a growing opposition unity as a threat that could result in significant losses for them, prompting them to consider early polls.

"The central government has the majority and can obviously prepone the Lok Sabha elections. They (BJP) might think that the opposition unity may affect them in the coming time, so they can prepone the Lok Sabha polls," Bihar CM told reporters.

He further emphasised that if the entire opposition contests elections unitedly, then the BJP will be ousted from the states where it currently holds power.

"I have warned all the parties and asked all opposition parties must come together to defeat the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha polls. We must start preparations after the June 23 meeting," he added.

Moreover, Bihar CM Nitish reacted to the resignation of Dr Santosh Kumar Suman, son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi Youth and said everyone knew that he was meeting BJP people.

"I resigned and made him (Jitan Ram Manjhi) the CM, everyone knows what he says now. Everyone knew that he was meeting BJP people and then used to come to us also. When I asked them (Jitan Ram Manjhi and Santosh Kumar Suman) to either merge their party with us or separate, they decided to separate," he added.

Earlier on June 13, Jitan Ram Manjhi's son Santosh Manjhi resigned from Nitish's cabinet and said that he cannot compromise his self-respect.

"While being in the Grand Alliance, he will not be able to protect his self-respect nor will he be able to protect his party. This is not a unilateral decision by me. This was decided after meeting with and talking to everyone," Santosh Manjhi said after his resignation.

Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a meeting of top Opposition leaders to mobilise the opposition against BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting will be held in Patna on June 23, JD(U) national president Lalan Singh said earlier.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor