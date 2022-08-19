BJP leader Harsh Vardhan accuses AAP of duping Delhiites in name of liquor; calls it the "most corrupt, dishonest"

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Harsh Vardhan on Friday accused the AAP government in Delhi of duping Delhiites in the name of liquor.

"Kejriwal government has looted people in the name of liquor in Delhi, the people here will definitely take an account of this," he said while addressing a joint press conference with Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation raided the premises of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Friday.

"The corrupt, dishonest, and liar Kejriwal government has no right to stay in governance," he said in his address.

"Kejriwal is identified as a corrupt Chief Minister, who has pushed the women and youth of the national capital to intoxication for his own selfish deeds," he added.

Later in a conversation with ANI, he said that it (CBI raids) is the outcome of the bad deeds of the leaders, CM, and Deputy CM of this (AAP) government.

"Do you believe that no probe or investigation will take place if you earn thousands of crores for yourself and the party leaders by framing corrupt policies? Such excise policies have the potential to drift the youth towards destruction instead of development, kill families, and hurt the sentiments of mothers and sisters," he said.

Vardhan further called the AAP "world's most corrupt, liar, dishonest, and misleading party" and accused it of misleading the masses by doing publicity with people's money.

The CBI arrived at the residence of Sisodia in the morning, which he confirmed via a tweet.

"CBI has arrived," he said in a tweet adding "We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not number 1."

According to a CBI official, they have raided 21 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with the excise policy case including Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence and the premises of former Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna.

To the matter of CBI raids at the Deputy CM's residence, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal replied in a tweet saying that they will give full cooperation to the investigations.

"CBI is welcome. We will give full cooperation. Searches/raids took place earlier too, but nothing was found. Nothing will be found now too," Kejriwal tweeted mentioning that the CBI has raided his residence on the day when the picture of the Delhi model and Manish Sisodia appeared on the front page of America's biggest newspaper - the New York Times.

The CBI has also reached the residence of Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Tiwari and premises of the former Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna during whose tenure the revamped Excise policy was approved.

Earlier in July, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into Delhi's revamped excise policy. He approved the suspension of 11 officials over "lapses" in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.

The excise policy was passed by the Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet on November 17, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

