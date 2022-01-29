BJP will get zero seats in Western UP; farmers ready to topple ruling party, claims Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday claimed that the BJP will get zero seats in western UP and the farmers are ready to topple the ruling party from Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming assembly polls.

"This 'Lal Topi & Lal Potli' comprising grains will teach them a lesson. Farmers are ready to topple BJP. We urge them to shoo the BJP away from UP... BJP will get 0 (seats) as people of Western UP will set the sun of BJP forever," SP chief Akhilesh Yadav toldon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Lal Topi' jibe.

On claims of RLD-BJP post-poll alliance, the SP chief toldthat the ruling party is conducting door-to-door campaigns because it has shaken to the core this time.

"Jayant Chaudhary's RLD and SP alliance has been since Lok Sabha polls... This time BJP is shaken to the core, which is why they have to conduct door-to-door campaigns."

Yadav further claimed that BJP will be thrown out as the people of Uttar Pradesh will teach them a lesson by "giving SP a historic win."

"When a wrestler begins to lose, he flaps his hands, legs sometimes bites, scratches or strangulates...This is what BJP is doing. But they will be thrown out as people of UP will teach them a lesson by giving us a historic win..," he added.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday denied the possibility of a post-poll alliance with the BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

His statement came after Union Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with Jat leaders in New Delhi had said the BJP doors are always open for RLD.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting on February 10. The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will be held on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the 5th phase on February 27, the 6th phase on March 3, and the last phase on March 7. The counting of votes for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

