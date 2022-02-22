BJP's Satya Kumar from Andhra managing party affairs in UP's Awadh region

Lucknow, Feb 22 With the high-profile Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh going to the polls in the fourth and fifth phases, BJP secretary in-charge of the state Y. Satya Kumar is single-handedly managing the region comprising Lucknow and Ayodhya and Devipatan division that has 82 Assembly segments.

The Twitter bio says he is National Secretary of BJP, In charge of Andaman Nicobar and Co in charge of Uttar Pradesh and chairman of State Handball association.

Originally from Andhra Pradesh, Satya Kumar was appointed secretary a year back just ahead of polls and was given crucial Awadh region which is the heart of the state as it has mixed culture from Urdu speaking people in Lucknow to Awadhi speaking just outside Lucknow.

Talking to Satya Kumar said: "Wonderful experience working for a state like Uttar Pradesh because the organisation is so systematic right from top to booth level. There is small difference between south and north as people here are more simple, its a learning experience."

Caste system, he says, is more prevalent here than in his home state but BJP is not at all into caste politics and has "development" as its motto. The BJP does not indulge in polarisation game and it was only when the opposition raked up the issue of Jinnah, that the party was forced to respond.

Kumar has been trying to fix last minutes glitches in each constituency and talking to leaders and workers of the state. Being the in charge, he has to ensure that the party retains 67 seats it won in 2017. "Our target is to win 70 seats and Ayodhya is the prestigious seat but we are going to win it."

However, he rejects any anti-incumbency factor against the government but agrees that there is some against the MLAs, "We are trying to reach out to people through the good works of the government specially during the pandemic," he said.

The party is watching out in each constituency and there is uniqueness in each district he says, "Like dari in made in Sitapur, Lucknow is famous for Dardozi work, so the state government has tried to work out on the lines of one district one product."

This ardent Hyderabad biryani lover has now turned into a Lucknowi biryani fan too,he says on a lighter note.

Besides, the "pahle aap" culture has highly impressed him as it gives respect to every body irrespective of age and other considerations, he adds.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor