BNP wreaking havoc in name of blockade: Bangladesh PM

Dhaka, Nov 4 Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Saturday that the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is wreaking havoc across the country in the name of blockade.

“BNP is wreaking havoc in the name of blockade. They have to stop it. If they won’t stop, we know how to stop them. BNP wants to destroy the country. They only want to come back to power. That is why everyone should be careful,” the Prime Minister said while addressing a public rally at Arambagh in Motijheel.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Metro rail section from Agargaon to Motijheel during the function.

She said the acting Chairman of BNP, Tarique Rahman, is sitting abroad and plotting arson and sabotage.

“I will punish that black sheep (Tarique Rahman). No one can stop it. BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami must stop the destruction of our country,” Hasina said.

She also said that people have voted for Awami League thrice and brought the party to power.

“We have greatly developed the country. Awami League will win again in the next elections,” the Prime Minister said.

She added that Bangladesh has no place for those who kill policemen and attack journalists.

