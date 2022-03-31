Bommai calls for restraint after Kiran Shaw's 'religious divide' remark

Bengaluru, March 31 After Biocon chief Kiran Majumdar Shaw mentioned 'growing religious divide' in her tweet, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that everyone should show restraint.

"We have been living with our beliefs on various issues over the years. Karnataka is known for peace and progress. It is possible to resolve the social issues through peaceful talks. So everyone should behave with restraint and cooperate to maintain peace and order," Bommai said.

Unfortunately, vested interests are hijacking the issue, he said.

Bommai was speaking to media persons at Vidhana Soudha.

Reacting to the tweet from biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw advocating the need to avoid communal animosity for the development of the State, Bommai said, the school uniform issue has already been resolved.

"I am confident that our CM Bommai will resolve the matter peacefully. I am a proud Kannadiga and don't want to see these incidents detract from economic progress. All parties need to work towards this," Kiran Mazumdar Shaw later said.

Earlier, she had tweeted, "Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion." Shaw had urged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to resolve this growing religious divide in the state.

"If IT-BT becomes communal it would destroy our global leadership," she had warned.

Kiran Shaw's tweet came after right wing groups in Karnataka intensified their call to boycott buying halal meat and Muslim merchants from carrying out business within temple premises and religious fairs.

