Both Houses of Parliament adjourned till Tuesday amid ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's London speech

Both Houses of Parliament were on Monday adjourned till 11 am tommorrow amid uproar with the govenment demanding an apology by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in a speech in London followed by protests by Opposition members.

The second leg of the Budget session kicked off this morning amid chaos with treasury and opposition benches trading charges. While the BJP has hit out at Rahul Gandhi demaniding an apology for his speech in London, the Opposition protested with LoP Mallikarkun Kharge stating that the BJP was not following rules.

With moments of the Session starting the Rajya Sabha was adjounrned till 2 pm and when the House resumed, Union Minister Piyush Goyal demanded an apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his speech in London.

In response, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that BJP is not following rules and demanded Goyal's words be expunged.

Earlier in the day, both the houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm after the protesting Opposition leaders rushed to the Well of the House leading to a ruckus.

While addressing the lower house, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi started speaking on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent speech in London.

The Opposition leaders rushed to the well of the house in protest leading to a ruckus in the Parliament.

Following this, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha till 2 pm.The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned by the speaker Jagdeep Dhankar as a ruckus was created by protesting Opposition MPs.

The second-half of the Budget session has resumed from Monday after a month long recess.

The first half of the Budget session also faced repeated disruptions and adjournments due to protest by Opposition and demand for JPC probe in the Adani issue.

( With inputs from ANI )

