Brij Bhushan's nephew booked for land grab

Gonda (UP), Feb 5 BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's nephew Sumit Singh and eight others have been booked for illegally occupying government land at Gonda city kotwali police station.

In the FIR, it has been alleged that Sumit Singh, proprietor of Dakshayani Enterprises, allegedly tampered with government records and bought nazul land belonging to Gonda municipal board.

The three-acre land is situated at a short distance from Gonda district magistrate's office. A case of forgery and under other sections was filed on the complaint of the Gonda municipal board's nazul inspector.

Last month, the district administration had demolished a boundary wall built on this land by using bulldozers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor