Budget 2022: Date, time, where to watch live telecast of Budget 2022, check details

The final Budget date of 2022 has been released, The finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman on February 1 at 11 am will release the Union Budget 2022. The first part of budget 2022 will start from January 31 and will continue till 11 February.

While this will be the 10th presentation of the Modi-led BJP government here are more details about Union Budget 2022.



Economic Survey:

Before revealing the budget the centre will first likely to present the Economic Survey in Parliament on January 31. The Economy survey is the document of the country's economic development over the past financial year. It gives all the details about the economy of all the sectors-industrial, agricultural, manufacturing among others.

Parliament’s Budget Session:

On the same day when Economy Survey will be present, the budget session of Parliament will commence.

Where to watch the Union Budget 2022?

The Union Budget 2022 will be telecast LIVE on Lok Sabha TV. The Budget 2022 will also be telecast on YouTube and Twitter.



