Calcutta HC rejects TMC leader Anubrata Mandal's plea for protection from arrest in cattle smuggling case

Calcutta High Court on Friday rejected Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal's plea for protection from arrest in cattle smuggling probe.

Mandal has been asked to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation on March 14.

On March 8, CBI sent a notice to the TMC leader asking him to appear in person before the agency on March 14 at 11 am. This is the fourth time that Mandal has been summoned in a cattle smuggling case.

Earlier, CBI had issued notice to Mandal in January asking him to appear before the agency for questioning in the post-poll violence case.

( With inputs from ANI )

