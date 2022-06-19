Centre has taken steps to solve problems of Delhi-NCR in last 8 yrs: Modi

New Delhi, June 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his government has taken unprecedented steps to solve the problem of Delhi-NCR in the last eight years.

The Prime Minister was speaking after dedicating the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor to the nation. He said, "In the last eight years, we have taken unprecedented steps to solve the problems of Delhi-NCR. Metro service in Delhi-NCR has expanded from 193 kms to 400 kms in the last eight years."

The Prime Minister also appealed to people to use the metro for commuting.

Modi congratulated the people of Delhi-NCR for receiving a beautiful gift of modern infrastructure from the Union government. He noted that the Government of India was working relentlessly to have state-of-the-art facilities, exhibition halls for world class events in the national capital.

The project has been built at a cost of more than Rs 920 crore, entirely funded by the Central government. It is aimed to provide hassle free and smooth access to the new world class exhibition and convention centre being developed at Pragati Maidan, thereby facilitating easy participation of exhibitors and visitors in the programmes being held at Pragati Maidan.

This long-awaited tunnel will serve as an alternative route to Bhairon Marg, which is running much beyond its carriage capacity and is expected to take more than half of the traffic load off Bhairon Marg. Along with the tunnel, there will be six underpasses four on Mathura Road, one on Bhairon Marg and one on the intersection of Ring Road and Bhairon Marg.

