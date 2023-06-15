Centre, state govt's common action plan to restore peace in Manipur: Governor

Imphal, June 15 Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, head of the 51-member Peace Committee, on Thursday said that a common programme of action has already taken up by the Central and state governments to restore peace and tranquility in the state.

Raj Bhavan officials said that the Governor on Thursday discussed the prevailing situation with Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) Chairperson, Justice Utpalendu Bikash Saha (retd) and Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sujoy Lal Thaosen.

A Manipur Raj Bhavan tweet said: "Hon'ble Justice, Shri U.B. Saha, Chairman, Manipur Human Rights Commission met the Hon'ble Governor, Miss Anusuiya Uikey and apprised her of the present turmoil which has been going on from 3rd May, 2023 due to the ethnic clash between the Kuki and the Meitei communities."

The Governor has already visited various relief camps in different parts of the state, including trouble-torn Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts and interacted with the residents and also held meetings with civil society organisations (CSOs).

The peace committee, headed by the Governor, was constituted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs last week to facilitate the peacemaking process among various ethnic groups of the state, where devastating ethnic violence since May 3 so far killed over 120 people and injured more than 350.

