Centre trying to block caste survey in Bihar: RJD's Manoj Jha

New Delhi, Aug 29 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday hit out at the Centre alleging that it was trying to block the caste-based survey in Bihar saying that the error in the affidavit was not "inadvertent but was deliberate".

The remarks came a day after the Supreme Court on Monday was told by the Centre that "nobody except it is entitled to conduct a census or any exercise akin to a census".

A short affidavit was filed by the Office of the Registrar General from the Union Home Ministry in response to the batch of pleas challenging the caste-based survey in Bihar placing the constitutional and legal position for consideration of the top court.

"It is submitted that no other body under the Constitution or otherwise (except Centre) is entitled to conduct the exercise of either Census or any action akin to census," the affidavit stated.

Hitting back at the government, RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said, “On the instructions of the PMO, the caste census process which has been completed in Bihar is being blocked with several excuses.”

