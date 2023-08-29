Cheating case filed against Chennai Deputy Mayor

Chennai, Aug 29 The City Crime Branch police registered a case against Chennai Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar over a cheating complaint filed by the wife of a deceased businessman, said officials on Tuesday.

Police said that a woman, Esakki Ammal, widow of S.R. Mohan, who was running a quarry business along with other partners, had filed the complaint.

The quarry named, ‘Mass Mines’ was operated at Tambaram, and Mohan passed away in 2021 due to certain illness.

According to the police charge sheet, two partners of S.R. Mohan, Gunasekaran and Balamurugan brought in Deputy Mayor, Magesh Kumar as a director of business.

Esakki Ammal in her complaint said the partners of her deceased husband and Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar took over the business without giving her any compensation.

The CCB has registered a case against six persons, including Magesh Kumar and an investigation is on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor