Chhatrapati scion withdraws from RS race

Mumbai, May 27 On anticipated lines, Yuvraj Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, scion of the Kolhapur throne, withdrew from the Rajya Sabha race, here on Friday.

He cited his decision as arising out of self-respect and concern for the masses.

Earlier, Sambhajiraje had explained that since the BJP can get only 2 seats, and the Sena-NCP-Congress one each, he would contest that 'extra' sixth seat solo with the support of various major and smaller parties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor