Chinese FM in India, meets Jaishankar

New Delhi, March 25 After a surprise visit to Kabul, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in New Delhi on Friday and met his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar.

The two are scheduled to hold delegation-level talks.

Earlier in the day, Wang had reached National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's office in South Block.

