Chinese FM in India, meets Jaishankar

By IANS | Published: March 25, 2022 11:39 AM2022-03-25T11:39:03+5:302022-03-25T11:45:15+5:30

New Delhi, March 25 After a surprise visit to Kabul, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in New ...

Chinese FM in India, meets Jaishankar | Chinese FM in India, meets Jaishankar

Chinese FM in India, meets Jaishankar

Next

New Delhi, March 25 After a surprise visit to Kabul, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in New Delhi on Friday and met his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar.

The two are scheduled to hold delegation-level talks.

Earlier in the day, Wang had reached National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's office in South Block.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :wangWang Yi