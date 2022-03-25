Chinese FM in India, meets Jaishankar
By IANS | Published: March 25, 2022 11:39 AM2022-03-25T11:39:03+5:302022-03-25T11:45:15+5:30
New Delhi, March 25 After a surprise visit to Kabul, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in New Delhi on Friday and met his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar.
The two are scheduled to hold delegation-level talks.
Earlier in the day, Wang had reached National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's office in South Block.
