'Closer synergy among research, academia, startups the way forward'

New Delhi, Nov 26 Closer synergy among the research, academia, industry and startups is the way forward for India to become self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar) in true sense of the term, said Jitendra Singh, MoS, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Inaugurating the 25th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG), the silver jubilee edition of the NCeG in Jammu and Kashmir, Jitendra Singh said, the ultimate objective of good governance is to bring ease of living in the life of common man.

He said, the Narendra Modi-led Central government has pre-empted the need of Information Technology, and inculcated the same in each and every aspect of governance and has committed to augment inclusive growth across all sectors.

The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) in association with the State Government of Jammu & Kashmir is organising the 25th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) on November 26-27.

The theme of this conference is "Bringing Citizens, Industry and Government closer".

Dwelling on the theme of the conference "Bringing Citizens, Industry and Government closer", the Minister said, this has become an absolute necessity in the times we live in, as the days of working in silos is over.

The Minister added that in an era of increasing digitisation with Web 3.0, Artificial Intelligence and regular Tech Disruptions, PM Modi's vision of India's Techade can be realised through vigorous and all pervasive digital push.

The Minister said, digital innovation will play an important part in the next decade for governance to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

He said, this will necessitate conversations around topics and technologies which would shape the digital governance in the future to enhance the delivery of government services to citizens.

