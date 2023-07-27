CM Gehlot raises charter of demands ahead of PM Modi’s Rajasthan visit

Jaipur, July 27 Ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rajasthan's Sikar on Thursday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot raised a charter of demands, and also said that his pre-scheduled 3-minute address during the programme has been removed by the PMO.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said that due to the removal of his address, he will not be able to welcome the PM through his speech, so he was heartily welcoming him to Rajasthan through this tweet.

The charter of demands included caste census, giving national status to ERCP, waiving off the loans of farmers in the nationalised banks,60 per cent funding to the medical colleges in the three tribal-dominated districts, etc.

He said, "Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi,Today you are visiting Rajasthan. Your office PMO has removed my pre-scheduled 3-minute address from the program, so I will not be able to welcome you through speech, so I heartily welcome you to Rajasthan through this tweet."

Expressing the share of Rajasthan government in bringing up of 12 medical colleges in state, he said, "The inauguration and foundation laying of 12 medical colleges taking place today is the result of the partnership between the Rajasthan government and the Centre. The project cost of these medical colleges is Rs 3,689 crore, of which Rs 2,213 crore is the share of the Centre and Rs 1,476 crore of the state government. I also congratulate everyone on behalf of the state government."

"Through this tweet, I am putting forward the demands I would have made through my speech in this programme. I hope that during this 7th Yatra being done in six months, you will complete these -

1. On the demand of the youth of Rajasthan, especially Shekhawati, the permanent recruitment in the Army should be continued as earlier by withdrawing the Agniveer scheme.

2. The state government has waived loans worth Rs 15,000 crore of 21 lakh farmers from all the co-operative banks under it. We have sent a one-time settlement proposal to the central government to waive off the loans of nationalized banks, in which we will give the farmers' share. This demand should be fulfilled.

3. The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution for caste census. The Central government should take a decision on this without any delay.

4. Due to the guidelines of NMC, the medical colleges being opened in our three districts are not getting any financial assistance from the central government. These are being built entirely with state funding. The central government should also give 60 per cent funding to the medical colleges in these three tribal-dominated districts.

5. The Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) should be given the status of a project of national importance.

"I request you to take a positive stand on these demands and assure the state litigants today," he added.

