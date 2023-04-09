Cong slams BJP leaders for visiting Bishop houses in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, April 9 Senior leader of the Congress and state opposition leader V.D. Satheeshan on Sunday lashed out at the BJP after several leaders from the saffron party met Bishops and extended Easter greetings.

Satheeshan in a statement said the "BJP was practicing duplicity by attacking the Christ in North Indian states and crying in Kerala for appeasing the Christ".

He said that Karnataka BJP leader and state minister Munirathna had called "for assaulting Christ and to beat them up".

Satheeshan in his statement said that the minister had in a public programme even said that "Christ were visiting the homes of people in an attempt to convert them".

The senior leader said that across the country, BJP's attitude towards the Christ was the same as Munirathna had spoken in public.

"In the past four years around 600 churches were attacked and had even blocked the Christmas celebrations. Many people, including Christian priests are in various jails across the country and even women were not spared and were assaulted," Satheeshan said.

He said that the RSS leadership had called for withdrawing the Bharat Ratna to the late Mother Teresa, who is highly respected across the globe.

The Kerala Opposition leader said that the BJP leaders are visiting various Bishop houses on Easter day in order to cover up the atrocities that they were carrying out across the country.

