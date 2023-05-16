Congress ignored Northeast for 60 years; region developing under PM Modi: Sarbananda Sonowal

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 16 : Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday alleged that Congress "ignored" the Northeast for 60 years whereas, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the region has become the "focal point of development".

"The Congress government ignored the Northeast for 60 years. Today Prime Minister Modi has embraced the Northeast with open arms and now it has become the focal point of attention and development," the Union Minister stated while addressing the National Rozgar Mela in which PM Modi distributed 71,000 appointment letters to the recruits.

Sonowal, who was earlier the chief minister of the northeastern state of Assam before being elevated as a Union Minister in 2021, said that the northeast is rising again in the national arena due to the "special support" by PM Modi's government at the Centre.

"In the past 9 years, Northeast has risen again, whether it is Sikkim or Tripura, Mizoram or Meghalaya, Nagaland or Manipur or whether it is Assam or Arunachal Pradesh, every state has become successful in finding its individuality. All this is because of the special support and recognition of Northeast by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Speaking about the significance of youth empowerment for nation-building, Sonowal stated that it is a privilege for the young generation to dedicate themselves to nation-building.

"The young generation is getting a golden opportunity and it is a privilege for them to realise their responsibility and commitment towards nation-building. As we enter the era of Amrit Kaal, we all will have to put in our best possible effort to make India a self-reliant nation, an Atmanirbhar Bharat," Sonowal stressed.

The Minister said that the government intends to achieve the objective of a developed India through the "inclusive efforts" of every individual.

"I believe with that objective, all the sections of the society in our county are being empowered through the policy, program and initiative by our Prime Minister. The target is very clear, we have already set out to achieve our destination by way of inclusive effort... Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid down the steps taken by his government to boost employment in the country and said that every policy formulated in the last nine years has acted as a "door to generating employment" for the youth.

The Prime Minister's remarks came while distributing appointment letters to 71,000 new recruits in the National Rozgar Mela on Tuesday.

Addressing on the occasion virtually, PM Modi said, "During the last nine years, there has been a great focus towards boosting employment opportunities in the country. Be it building modern infra or rural development, every plan and policy of the government acts as a door to generating employment for the youth."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor