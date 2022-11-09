"Congress is guarantee of instability..." PM Modi attacks party in Kangra

While addressing a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at Congress and said that the party means only 'instability'.

PM Modi said, "We always witness fights within the Congress party. We saw it in Rajasthan and other areas. Congress is the guarantee of instability, corruption and scams. Congress can never give a stable government to HP and neither do they want."

Taking a swipe at Congress, PM said, "Only two states are left where Congress is ruling. And that's why development news never comes from those states."

"They (Congress leaders) think and plan regarding corruption but we work hard for the development of the country," PM Modi said.

Addressing the rally in Chambi village of Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, which will go to the poll on November 12, with the results coming out on December 8, PM said, "Today Himachal needs a stable and strong government. When Himachal Pradesh will have a strong government and double engine power, it will also overcome all the challenges and achieve new heights."

PM Modi began his speech by praising the state of Himachal Pradesh. "Kangra is the land of 'Shaktipeeths'. It is a pilgrimage where India's faith and spirituality are present. From Baijnath to Kathgarh, in this land, the infinite grace of Baba Bhole is always with us all," he said.

PM also urged the people to re-elect the party in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor