Congress party should apologise for anti-national, anti-social, anti-cultural activities, says BJP leader Prakash Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5 : Bharatiya Janata Party leader Prakash Reddy on Friday asked Congress leaders to apologise for their alleged anti-national, anti-social and anti-cultural activities.

Reddy said that Congress equated the Popular Front of India (PFI), a banned outfit with Bajrang Dal, and called the move against the national interest and asked Congress to apologise to the people of the country for its anti-national, anti-social and anti-cultural activities.

"Unfortunately, the Congress party equated the PFI with Bajrang Dal, which is against the national interest and against the interest of the national integrity. The Congress party has to say sorry to the people of this country for their anti-national, anti-social, anti-cultural activities," said Reddy.

On the allegation of BJP reciting Hanuman Chalisa for votes the BJP leader further said, "Of course, the elections are ahead and any political party thinks about its vote bank. But why have you promised in your mfesto that you will ban the Bajrang Dal and why have you equated the Bajrang Dal with PFI. Is it not for votes? When you have mentioned it for votes in your mfesto, then why will BJP not do politics?"

Chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa is a token program because "Bajrang" is one of the names of Lord Hanuman and Hanuman is very much linked to Karnataka. People have a sentiment for Hanuman in Karnataka, said the BJP leader.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Congress ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections has begun his address in a rally by chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Bajrang Bali ki Jai" (chants to the glory of Lord Hanuman). PM Modi's remarks come in the backdrop of the Congress's Karnataka election mfesto, including banning right-wing outfits like Bajrang Dal.

The Congress mfesto said the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and orgsations spreading hatred among communities based on caste and religion.

