Congress paying for its 'karma', says Goa Minister

Panaji, Sep 16 Claiming that Congress had invited curses by splitting Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), a regional party, many a time in past, Goa Power Minister and MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar on Friday said that the grand-old party is now paying for its 'karma'.

His reaction comes two days after eight MLAs of the Congress joined the BJP.

Dhavalikar claimed that one has to pay for 'karma' within 50 years.

He was minister in erstwhile governments of Congress.

Dhavalikar was dropped from cabinet in the last term of the BJP government after his two MLAs split from the regional party and joined the saffron party then.

However, he was inducted in the cabinet in this present term of the BJP government, despite the saffron party having 20 MLAs, support of three independent MLAs and opposition from BJP MLAs to induct him.

"I had told BJP that defection in MGP should not take place again. Many people don't like defections. BJP has assured me that they will not split the MGP, they have obeyed it till today. I have got this assurance from the central leadership of BJP," Dhavalikar said.

BJP state President Sadanand Tanavade on Thursday had said that if the group of eight Congress MLAs would have approached him, then he would have said "no" to their induction into the saffron party fold.

At present, the MGP has two MLAs in Goa assembly, including Dhavalikar.

"From day one Congress was ought to get split. Congress is paying for its previous acts. The grand-old party had split MGP even after getting 21 seats. One who does such (karma) has to pay for it. Congress is paying for their previous acts," Dhavalikar said.

Dhavalikar said that he trust senior leaders of the BJP who have "assured" him that he will not be dropped from cabinet.

"They have assured me of working together for five years," Dhavalikar said.

"MGP will definitely support BJP in Lok Sabha election," he said.

Commenting on Congress MLAs, who had taken oath before god that they will not leave the party, but now joined BJP, Dhavalikar, without taking anyone's name, said: "Oath is taken everywhere in courts and assembly too. Everyone should observe it. Those who observe the oath will go forward and those who don't will see downfall."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor