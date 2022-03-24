Congress to focus on OBC voters as BJP wins over major chunk

New Delhi, March 24 After BJP's winning spree in UP and other states by its successful wooing of OBC voters, the Congress has geared up to work to attract the community towards it and decided to raise the issue of caste census and creamy layer.

It has demanded that the caste census recommendation, made by the party's Veerappa Moily and submitted to the Union government in 2011, be made public.

"There should be caste census throughout the country, otherwise reservation in Panchayati Raj Institutions will get abolished by judiciary, as has been done in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Therefore, caste census should be carried out afresh by the NDA government so that data on OBCs is available with it," Congress OBC Department Chairman, Capt Ajay Yadav, said.

The OBC Department will raise the demand for the creamy layer limit be increased from Rs 6 lakhs to Rs 8 lakh, and class four employees be excluded from its ambit otherwise they will not get benefit of reservation.

To take the party's work at the grass root level, 15 new coordinators have been appointed in different districts of Haryana and given the responsibility to submit a panel of 3 people from the grass root from their assigned district, and it is on the basis of that panel that the district OBC Department President will be appointed there.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor