Corruption bane of country, will be dealt with seriously: PM Modi

Kochi, Sep 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that corruption will be dealt with seriously as that's the bane of the country and new developments have begun as fresh formations of parties are taking place against this.

He said this while addressing about 5,000 of his party workers soon after alighting from the special aircraft after landing at the Cochin airport on his two-day visit to Kerala.

The stage was set for Modi to address his party workers, just outside the cargo area of the airport and after landing at 4.30 p.m., he straightly came to the specially set stage to address the workers.

Dressed in typical Kerala attire at a time when Onam celebrations have begun, he started his speech by wishing Onam to all and expressed his happiness to be part of the Onam festivities that has already begun.

"The BJP-led NDA government has drawn out huge plans for the overall development of the country especially to uplift the poor and downtrodden. The need of the hour is to ensure that all get their basic needs. Kerala by now has got huge investments in connectivity, highways, pucca houses and also special schemes for farmer and the fisher folks," said Modi.

Stressing on the need of developments to be speeded up to take India to the level of a developed country status, he emphasised that wherever the BJP governments are ruling in the states development is on the fast track.

"This is because of the double-engine govt at the Centre and at the state and even Kerala can also get this. The BJP here will be able to do it soon and the Centre can help the development of Kerala scale new heights," said Modi.

Then training his guns on fighting corruption, which he termed as the bane of the country, he reminded that recently he spoke about this at the Red Fort.

"There is a new development which is now taking place in the country as new formations of parties are taking place against the fight of corruption," said Modi.

Modi after his speech left to visit the village of Sri Adi Shankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram, the birth place of Adi Shankaracharaya at the Kalady village, near the Cochin airport.

