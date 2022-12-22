'Country's atmosphere not right for Muslims, told my children to settle abroad', RJD leader's comment triggers row

Patna, Dec 22 Senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui triggered a row on Thursday after he said that the country's atmosphere is not livable for Muslims, adding that he has asked his children to settle abroad.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), however, clarified that it is Siddiqui's his own statement made in his personal capacity, and the party has nothing to do with it.

Siddiqui made the remark at an event organised by an Urdu daily to honour the newly-elected Chairman of Bihar Legislative Council, Devesh Chandra Thakur.

Addressing the gathering in the presence of Thakur, Siddiqui said: "I have a son and a daughter. The former is studying at Howard University in the US while the letter has passed out from the London School of Economics. I have told my son and daughter to get jobs abroad, and if possible, get citizenship there as well. The atmosphere in India is not right now."

Reacting to Siddiqui's comments, Nikhil Anand, the national general secretary of BJP's OBC wing, demanded slapping sedition charges on the RJD leader for his remarks which he termed as 'anti-India'.

"People like Siddiqui are running an anti-national and religious agenda under the garb of secularism. They are yet to come out of the ghetto culture. Siddiqui's statement reflects the ideology of RJD and shows how RJD plays politics of religious appeasement," Anand said.

"A person who does not have faith in the nation and its Constitution is definitely a traitor. Which of his bosses does Siddiqui want to please by making such provocative statements? It would be better if Siddiqui and his family go to Pakistan," Anand added.

Meanwhile, RJD spokesman Chitranjan Gagan said: "He (Siddiqui) made the remark in his personal capacity and the party has nothing to do with it. It is not our party's line. He probably expressed his views on the communal politics being played by the BJP. The BJP is running a communal agenda for the last eight years with an aim to spread communal tension in the society."

