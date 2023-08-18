CPIM) leader Surya Kanta Mishra recovering fast, to be discharged soon

Kolkata, Aug 18 CPI(M) politburo member and the former state secretary of the party in West Bengal Dr Surya Kanta Mishra is recovering fast and will be released from hospital, party insiders said on Friday.

As per the authorities of state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital in South Kolkata, where Mishra got admitted on August 16 with complaints of chest pain, an angiogram test has already been conducted which has confirmed that there is no requirement for angioplasty right at this moment.

However, he will have to go through regular medication with lots of diet restrictions.

Mishra (74), himself a medical practitioner, was also heavyweight member of the state cabinet holding portfolios of the state health, panchayat affairs and rural development departments, in the previous Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee- led Left Front government.

On August 16, on experiencing chest pain, he went directly to the outdoor of the SSKM for medical check-up. After the initial check- up he got admitted to the hospital following the advice of the doctors.

A five- member medical board was formed for the purpose of this treatment. It was learnt that some myocardial problems have been detected. The myocardial problems, sources added, were because of the prolonged smoking habit of the veteran CPI(M) leader.

