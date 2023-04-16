"Criminals should be given harshest punishment but under law of land": Jairam Ramesh over Atiq-Ashraf killings

New Delhi [India], April 16 : Congress MP and the party's general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, on Sunday said criminals should be given the harshest punishment but it should be as per the law of the land.

His remark comes a day after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj in full media glare on Saturday night.

In an official statement, the Congress MP said, "The rule of law as laid down in our country's Constitution is paramount. Criminals should be given the harshest punishment, but it should be under the law of the land."

"Subverting or violating the rule of law and judicial process for any political purpose is dangerous for our democracy. Whoever does this, or gives protection to those who do such acts, should also be held responsible and the law should be strictly enforced on them," the statement quoted Ramesh as saying further.

"It should be our collective endeavour to ensure that the judicial system and the rule of law is at all times honoured in letter and spirit," it further stated.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the BJP government over the brazen killing of the ganglord-turned-politician and his brother, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on Sunday said the saffron party has turned India into a "mafia republic".

"BJP has turned India into a mafia republic. I will say it here, I will say it abroad, I will say it everywhere because this is the truth. Two men in custody shot dead in front of a zillion policemen and cameras this is the death of the rule of law," the TMC leader said in a tweet.

The three assailants, who surrendered and were arrested after shooting Atiq and his brother Ashraf dead, will be presented before the magistrate today.

All three attackers were apprehended at the scene after they voluntarily turned themselves in. They have been kept in the custody of the police and questioned.

As per the law, any criminal caught in this manner has to be presented before the remand magistrate within 24 hours.

The Uttar Pradesh Police imposed Section 144 across the state in the wake of the incident and security was beefed up at key public installations and areas deemed sensitive.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005, as well as in the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP leader's murder, in February this year.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also gave instructions for the formation of a three-member judicial commission.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the Prayagraj incident. He immediately called a high-level meeting and ordered a high-level inquiry into the whole matter. He also gave instructions for the formation of a three-member judicial commission (Judicial Inquiry Commission) in the matter," the officials said.

Chief Minister Adityanath, in a late-night meeting, instructed state police officers to be on high alert and ensure law and order are maintained across the state.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed the police to be on alert, ensure that peace, law and order are maintained in the state and the public doesn't face any trouble," read a statement by the Chief Ministe's Office.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor