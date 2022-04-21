Delay in services due to irregular signalling on DMRC's Blue Line

New Delhi, April 21 The Blue Line of Delhi Metro that connects Dwarka with Noida and Vaishali experienced a one hour service delay due to irregular signalling on Thursday morning.

"Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Later, in a statement, it said that the Blue Line was affected from 9.10 a.m. to 10 a.m. due to irregular signalling, resulting in slow movement of the trains in manual mode for full safety.

"As a result (of the signalling issue), bunching of trains was there that lead to a delay in the services during this period. The signalling issue was resolved at 10 a.m. and thereafter, normal train services were gradually restored in entire line," the DMRC said.

