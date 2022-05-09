Delhi BJP to replace missing booth committee members

New Delhi, May 9 Delhi BJP has decided to replace unreachable or missing booth committee members with the new ones.

The BJP city unit has started physical verification of its booth committee members from May after it failed to connect with nearly 50 per cent of them.

Last month, had reported that the Delhi BJP is starting a 45-day physical verification campaign of its booth committee members after failing to connect with them from May 1.

As part of drive from May 1, the party members physically verifying each of the members of 13,789 polling booths.

After eight days of campaign, a senior functionary said that it has come to the party's notice that some members are not still reachable. "There are many reasons behind our failure to connect to all the members of the booth committee. Finding it difficult to reach out to them, it has been decided to replace them with the new ones," a senior Delhi BJP functionary aware of the process told .

It is learnt that direction has been given to the district units to complete the replacement process at the earliest and if possible, along the verification drive.

Three general secretaries of Delhi BJP Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Harsh Malhotra and Dinesh Pratap Singh have been given the responsibility to complete the physical verification of booth committee members across the city. These three senior office-bearers have been entrusted with the responsibility of physical verification of over 13,000 booth committees members and 'panna pramukh' (head of one page of voter list).

A senior party leader said that some committee members have been traced during physical verification and they are active in organisational works. "Among the unreachable booth committee members, we were able to contact some but failed to reach out to some. New booth committee members will replace the missing ones," he said.

