Delhi govt approves to hike circle rate for agricultural land

New Delhi, Aug 7 The Delhi government has approved to hike the circle rate for agricultural land in the national capital.

As per the government's decision, the circle rate for South Delhi and New Delhi will be Rs 5 crore per acre; Rs 3 crore for North Delhi, West Delhi, and North West, and South West Delhi; Rs 2.5 crore for Central and South East Delhi; and Rs 2.25 crore for Shahadra, North East, and East Delhi.

The proposal will now be forwarded to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) for his approval.

The circle rate of farm land in Delhi was Rs 53 lakh per acre since 2008.This latest move is aimed at providing the farmers with fair prices and compensation for their land.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday, Revenue Minister Atishi said: "Today, the Delhi government has taken a momentous decision in favour of the farmers by revising the circle rate of agricultural land. This marks the first such revision since 2008 and is poised to bring substantial benefits to the farmers.

"From 2008 until now, the circle rate for agricultural land in Delhi remained stagnant at Rs 53 lakh per acre. The lack of revision in rates deprived the farmers of fair compensation for their lands.

"A noteworthy flaw in the previous system was that the same circle rate applied to all lands across the capital, disregarding the varying land values in different areas. To address this issue, the (Arvind) Kejriwal government has introduced different circle rates for agricultural lands in different districts."

