Delhi L-G chairs meet over G20 Summit preparedness

New Delhi, Aug 25 Delhi L-G V.K Saxena on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing work and preparedness for the upcoming G20 Summit that will be held in the national capital from September 9 to 10.

The L-G said that the next seven days will be crucial to complete all the envisaged projects.

He said that the work has to be carried out on a war-footing to ensure that no gaps are left in civil, electrical, horticulture, medical and security preparedness.

"Saxena made it clear that G20 Summit had presented the city with an opportunity to create permanent assets for people and final shape should be given to each aspect of the projects, be it the installation of statues, sculptures, artefacts fountains, lighting, flower pots expeditiously so that everything should be fully tested, functional and operational," an official press release read.

Saxena enquired about the power supply for the venue and asked the Power Department to make it glitch-free. He directed that mock drills should be carried out to meet any eventuality. Further, he said there should be seamless coordination between the Power Department and officials of ITPO.

“To ensure medical facilities all government hospitals have been fully prepared and equipped. There are 80 teams of doctors and trained medical personnel with three teams in each hospital. Besides that 70 advanced and 60 well equipped ambulances would be put in service during the event. Private hospitals have also been directed to keep themselves prepared and ready.”

"The Fire Department was informed about the preparedness and was directed that fire tenders should be parked in the designated hotels. The LG directed that an audit of fire safety at hotels be carried out on priority basis and the next review meeting will be held on August 31," an official press release read.

